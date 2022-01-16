Highlighted a number of concerns:
- Covid-19 has sped up the shift in the global distribution of production ... In addition to the influence of geopolitical contests, China’s industrial sectors are facing double pressure – industries moving into Southeast Asia and back to developed countries
- Chip shortages and supply chain stoppages threaten supply chain security and competitiveness
- increasingly unpredictable course of the Covid-19 pandemic
- rising inflation and tightening monetary policies
- growing anti-globalisation and nationalist sentiment that could have an impact on international trade
---
Liu seems to have missed the debt-triggered implosion of China's property sector in the list of worries.