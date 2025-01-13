PBoC Governor Pan stated that China's economy has tackled risks and challenges in recent years, adding that there is confidence and capacity to overcome economic difficulties.

  • Interest rate and RRR tools will be utilized to maintain ample liquidity.
  • Reaffirms China plans to increase the fiscal deficit.
  • China will remain a driving force for the global economy.
  • Policy focus should shift towards investment and consumption.
  • Challenges persist in China's economic development.
  • Emphasis will be placed on boosting residents' consumption demand.
  • China's real estate market is reaching a new equilibrium.
  • Will significantly increase China's national FX reserve allocation in Hong Kong.
  • Will support Hong Kong monetary authority to use exchange fund to replenish the offshore renminbi market.
PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng
PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng