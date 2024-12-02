To continue supportive monetary policy direction next year

Will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments

Will promote stable developments of real estate, capital markets

Wil enhance monitoring of M2 and other levels of money supply, social liquidity

The language on monetary policy this year has been consistent in that they will make it "supportive". It looks like with the troubling state of the Chinese economy, they will have to carry that over into next year as well. Besides that, Pan is staying in his lane as he doesn't make any quib remarks about the fiscal side of things.