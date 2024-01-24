Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable

Will steadily promote yuan internationalisation

Financial risks are generally under control

Monetary policy is mainly based on domestic conditions

These are all token remarks but Chinese markets have rebounded strongly going into the speeches by key officials today, following a more tepid showing just hours ago. The talk of a rescue package from yesterday is still keeping investors on edge I would say, even with the "coincidental" bounce today. I mean, we all know who's behind that, don't we?