- Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
- Will steadily promote yuan internationalisation
- Financial risks are generally under control
- Monetary policy is mainly based on domestic conditions
These are all token remarks but Chinese markets have rebounded strongly going into the speeches by key officials today, following a more tepid showing just hours ago. The talk of a rescue package from yesterday is still keeping investors on edge I would say, even with the "coincidental" bounce today. I mean, we all know who's behind that, don't we?