PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng

Will focus on striking a balance between short-term and long-term objectives, between growth stabilization and risk prevention

China will improve the mechanism for forestalling and defusing systemic risks

China will place greater emphasis on the use of price-based tools such as interest rates

Will gradually shift away from a focus on quantitative targets

China will adhere to supportive monetary policy

China home price data today was grim and the steel industry there is sending some big warning signs. For all the excitement about US consumers today, China is leaning in the other direction.