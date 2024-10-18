Chinese state media with comments from Pan Gongsheng, People's Bank of China governor
- PBOC provides specific directions for stock buybacks and reloans to increase holdings, and it is the bottom line that credit funds cannot enter stock market in violation of regulations
- The two tools to support the stable development of the capital market are entirely based on market-oriented principles, and swap facility is not direct financial support from central bank