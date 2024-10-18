People's Bank of China governor Pan Gongsheng

  • Expected that depending on the market liquidity situation by the end of the year, the reserve requirement ratio could be further reduced
  • to achieve dynamic balance, macroeconomic policy should shift from investment-focused to balancing both investment and consumption
  • monetary policy framework will be further improved, with a focus on achieving a reasonable rise in prices as a key consideration
  • depending on market liquidity, reserve requirement ratio could be further reduced by 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points before the end of the year
  • the interest rate of 7-day reverse repo operation in the open market will be lowered by 0.2 percentage points
  • interest rate of medium-term lending facilities could be reduced by 0.3 percentage points, depending on market liquidity
  • loan market prime rate (LPR) could also be lowered by 0.2%
