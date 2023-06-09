There is a supply-demand recovery time lag on inflation

As for annual reading, there is also high base effects still at play

Has confidence to reach official growth target

China's Q2 GDP expected to be high mainly due to base effects

He's speaking in relation to the earlier CPI report here. As much as he's trying to be optimistic, weak demand conditions are arguably a strong reason why price pressures have been soft in China. And that is something officials in Beijing have been trying to fix by cutting bank deposit rates.