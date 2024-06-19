People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng is speaking at the 2024 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai"

Monetary policy is supportive

Monetary policy will provide financial support for China's economic recovery

The weakening momentum of the USD's rise is a benefit to the yuan

Wants to strengthen counter- and cross-cyclical policy adjustment

PBOC aims to maintain stability in policy

Will prevent the exchange rate from over shooting

Will make flexible use of deposit reserves and other measures

It is difficult to maintain the overall credit growth rate above 10% as in the past

Conditions for PBOC to trade treasury bonds in secondary market to inject base money have become gradually ripe

At present, it is particularly important to pay attention to the risks of holding a large amount of long-term government bonds and maintain a normal upward sloping yield

Will particularly focus on long-term treasury bond risk to keep normal upward yield curve

People's Bank of China and Ministry of Finance studying implementation of government bond trading

to gradually introduce sovereign bond trading

more to come

