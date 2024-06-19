People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng is speaking at the 2024 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai"
- Monetary policy is supportive
- Monetary policy will provide financial support for China's economic recovery
- The weakening momentum of the USD's rise is a benefit to the yuan
- Wants to strengthen counter- and cross-cyclical policy adjustment
- PBOC aims to maintain stability in policy
- Will prevent the exchange rate from over shooting
- Will make flexible use of deposit reserves and other measures
- It is difficult to maintain the overall credit growth rate above 10% as in the past
- Conditions for PBOC to trade treasury bonds in secondary market to inject base money have become gradually ripe
- At present, it is particularly important to pay attention to the risks of holding a large amount of long-term government bonds and maintain a normal upward sloping yield
- Will particularly focus on long-term treasury bond risk to keep normal upward yield curve
- People's Bank of China and Ministry of Finance studying implementation of government bond trading
- to gradually introduce sovereign bond trading
more to come
From the website:
- Lujiazui Forum was created as a high-level global platform for government officials, world financial leaders and outstanding scholars to discuss and foster international financial cooperation and further the financial reform and market opening in China. Named after the financial district of Shanghai, China’s financial capital, the forum also symbolizes Shanghai’s vision of becoming a leading international financial center.