Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang:
- will accelerate the implementation of prudent monetary policy
- to provide stronger support for the real economy
- will emphasise supporting infrastructure construction
- will support financial institutions to issue equipment upgrade funds to key sectors including manufacturing sector
- will quicken the pace of utilization of loans to deliver home projects and stability of the real estate market
The PBOC has room to adjust policy given the inflation rate in China is well within target.
We get an update on CPI today: