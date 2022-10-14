Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang:

will accelerate the implementation of prudent monetary policy

to provide stronger support for the real economy

will emphasise supporting infrastructure construction

will support financial institutions to issue equipment upgrade funds to key sectors including manufacturing sector

will quicken the pace of utilization of loans to deliver home projects and stability of the real estate market

The PBOC has room to adjust policy given the inflation rate in China is well within target.

We get an update on CPI today: