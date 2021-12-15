I posted earlier on the expected MLF operation today:

950 billion yuan ($149 billion) in PBOC loans are expiring today. Analysts are expecting around 300 to 500 bn yuan to be rolled over.

At a 500m operation its at the upper end of what was expected, but not beyond. A net positive but not complete;y unexpected.

Note that the recently announced RRR cut takes effect today, releasing 1.2 tn yuan long-term funding.