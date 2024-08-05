People's Bank of China USD/CNY reference rate is due around 0115 GMT.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank Central bank A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task Read this Term, is responsible for setting the daily midpoint of the yuan (also known as renminbi or RMB). The PBOC follows a managed floating exchange rate system that allows the value of the yuan to fluctuate within a certain range, called a "band," around a central reference rate, or "midpoint." It's currently at +/- 2%.

How the process works: