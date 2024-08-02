The People's Bank of China uses its black-box "Counter-Cyclical Factor" to prop up its currency, when needed. Like now, its been doing so for many, many months. I posted some info on what we know about (not much!) the CCF yesterday:

---

People's Bank of China USD/CNY reference rate is due around 0115 GMT.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, is responsible for setting the daily midpoint of the yuan (also known as renminbi or RMB). The PBOC follows a managed floating exchange rate system that allows the value of the yuan to fluctuate within a certain range, called a "band," around a central reference rate, or "midpoint." It's currently at +/- 2%.

How the process works: