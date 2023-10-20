People's Bank of China policy rate setting, no change. As expected.

LPRs left at:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

The 1 year rate was cut in August: PBOC Loan Prime Rates (LPR) CUT: 1-year 3.45% (prior 3.55%) & 5-year 4.2% (prior 4.20%)

The 1-year and the 5-year were both left unchanged in September

