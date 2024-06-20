The unchanged rates were widely expected after the MLF was unchanged earlier this week:
The hold today is despite subdued economic data and widespread expectations that the Bank will be forced to cut rates at some stage. A critical constraint on the PBOC cutting rates is the wide yield gap with the US and the pressure on the yuan this is entailing.
The PBOC is easing back on its dampening on the yuan weakness though:
LPR rates remain:
- 3.45% for the one year
- unchanged for 10 months
- 3.95% for the five year
- this was cut in February from 4.20%