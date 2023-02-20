People's Bank of China one- and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.
- 3.65% for the one year
- 4.30% for the five year
After the rate on the latest MLF last week was left unchanged expectations are these would remain the same also. Both are unchanged, as expected. This is six months in a row the LPRs have remained unchanged.
---
The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate
- most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR
The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate
- most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year