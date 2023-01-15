Later this week from the People's Bank of China we'll get the loan prime rate setting:

Ahead of that today we'll get a medium term lending facility (MLF) rollover:

700 billion yuan of this medium-term lending debt is maturing.

according to Reuters polling 12 analysts expect the PBOC rollover the 700 billion yuan, 10 expect and lend a greater amount, while 3 expect an only partial rollover

21 of the surveyed analysts expect the MLF interest rate to stay unchanged at 2.75%, 4 expect a 10bp rate cut

The rate on the MLF will give us a clue to LPR rates to be set on Friday. A cut would likely indicate a move lower on one or both of the LPRs. Unchanged suggests the LPRs will remain at an unchanged rate. Current LPRs are:

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

Graph via Trading Economics