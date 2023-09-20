Comments from a People's Bank of China official at this press conference:

Focused on the yuan:

  • Will pay more attention to changes in yuan exchange rate against a basket of currencies
  • There is solid foundation to keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
  • Will resolutely correct one-sided pro-cyclical behavior for yuan exchange
  • Will resolutely curb disruptions to market order, resolutely guard against exchange rate overshooting risks

  • China's monetary policy still has ample policy room to respond to unexpected challenges and changes

  • Will continue to implement prudent monetary policy, step up counter-cyclical adjustments

usdcnh pboc remarks 20 September 2023