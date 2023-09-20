Comments from a People's Bank of China official at this press conference:
Focused on the yuan:
- Will pay more attention to changes in yuan exchange rate against a basket of currencies
- There is solid foundation to keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
- Will resolutely correct one-sided pro-cyclical behavior for yuan exchange
- Will resolutely curb disruptions to market order, resolutely guard against exchange rate overshooting risks
China's monetary policy still has ample policy room to respond to unexpected challenges and changes
Will continue to implement prudent monetary policy, step up counter-cyclical adjustments