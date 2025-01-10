China's central bank announced on Friday that it will temporarily halt treasury bond purchases due to a shortage of supply, leading to a rise in yields across various maturities.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) stated it would consider resuming bond buying based on supply and demand conditions in the government bond market.

This decision follows the PBOC's repeated warnings about bubble risks in China's overheated bond market, where long-term yields have consistently reached record lows.

In response to the announcement, yields, which move inversely to bond prices, surged. The 30-year treasury yield rose by five basis points in early trading, while the 10-year yield increased by four basis points.

