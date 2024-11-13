Justin had the news from the People's Bank of China here on Monday:

The PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng emphasized that the Bank will not let the yuan plummet without a fight:

Will step up countercyclical adjustment

Should resolutely guard against the risk of exchange rate overshoot

Today is an example of the Bank pushing back on yuan weakness, with the reference rate set 300+ points stronger for the CNY than was expected (in the Reuters model).

Offshore yuan has jumped (lower USD/CNH as shown in the chart below):