Will focus on stabilising growth, employment, and prices

Also focus on supporting expansion of domestic demand

To resolutely avoid "flood-like" stimulus, keep liquidity ample and reasonable

Prudent monetary policy will be precise and forceful

It's pretty much the usual commentary from the PBOC and there is no indication yet that they are changing their policy stance for now. The full report can be found here (replace the https:// part of the link with http:// for access).