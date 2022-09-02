Earlier comments are here:

Adding in now:

China has not taken excessive monetary policy stimulus since the pandemic, leaving room for subsequent monetary policy adjustments

balanced consumer prices also create favourable conditions for monetary policy adjustments

---

I think its safe to read these comments as indicating there are further policy easings in the pipeline from the People's Bank of China. Officially reported CPI in China is not skyrocketing like it is nearly everywhere else, whcish leaves policy space for the Bank,