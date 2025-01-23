An official at the People's Bank of China has gotten in line with supportive comments today
- says will expand the scope and increase the scale of liquidity tools to fund share purchases at proper time
And, more from China's securities regulator:
- will further improve connect schemes, expedite cross-border investment to improve attractiveness of china stocks
Earlier:
- China to boost long-term funds for equity markets
- Chinese official says 100s of bns of yuan to flow into shares every year from pensions
USD/CNH is relatively stable: