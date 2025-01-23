An official at the People's Bank of China has gotten in line with supportive comments today

  • says will expand the scope and increase the scale of liquidity tools to fund share purchases at proper time

And, more from China's securities regulator:

  • will further improve connect schemes, expedite cross-border investment to improve attractiveness of china stocks

USD/CNH is relatively stable:

usdcnh 23 January 2025 2