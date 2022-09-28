  • Yuan is basically stable on an equilibrium level this year
  • Yuan has solid foundation to be basically stable
  • The first priority is to keep the FX market stable
  • Operations are generally standardised and orderly, but speculations remain
  • Guidance and corrections should be strengthened

The remarks come after the central bank held a national foreign exchange market self-discipline mechanism video conference (h/t @ Sino_Market). As much as the headline comment is something to be wary about, the daily yuan fixings will give a better clue on the PBOC's tolerance in the market towards the yuan movement.