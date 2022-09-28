Yuan is basically stable on an equilibrium level this year

Yuan has solid foundation to be basically stable

The first priority is to keep the FX market stable

Operations are generally standardised and orderly, but speculations remain

Guidance and corrections should be strengthened

The remarks come after the central bank held a national foreign exchange market self-discipline mechanism video conference (h/t @ Sino_Market). As much as the headline comment is something to be wary about, the daily yuan fixings will give a better clue on the PBOC's tolerance in the market towards the yuan movement.