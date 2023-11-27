- To pay more attention to cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustment
- Will replenish monetary policy toolkit accordingly
- Will strive to foster sound monetary and financial environment
- To keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
- Will better support expanding domestic demand
This reaffirms their current policy stance as they are continuing to try and bolster conditions to support the economic recovery. Personally though, I still hold some reservations about the improving domestic demand in China as it has been crushed quite badly from early to middle of this year.