  • To pay more attention to cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustment
  • Will replenish monetary policy toolkit accordingly
  • Will strive to foster sound monetary and financial environment
  • To keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
  • Will better support expanding domestic demand

This reaffirms their current policy stance as they are continuing to try and bolster conditions to support the economic recovery. Personally though, I still hold some reservations about the improving domestic demand in China as it has been crushed quite badly from early to middle of this year.