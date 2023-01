Impact from rate hikes in developed countries on China's economy will be limited

Expects China inflation to remain moderate in 2023

Inflation pressure under control in the near-term

The yuan has been one of the top performing currencies to start the new year, with USD/CNY sliding from 6.90 to 6.70 in the opening two weeks as the Chinese economy re-opens more meaningfully after the end of its zero-Covid policy. That's another factor playing into a headwind for the dollar currently.