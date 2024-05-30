A People's Bank of China deputy governor:
- Bank will coordinate relationship between short-term tasks and long-term goals, stable growth and risk prevention, and internal and external balances
- Will support development of offshore yuan market
- Will prompt trade and investment facilitation
- will accelerate implementation and effectiveness of reledning facility for scient and tech innovation
Will support small- and medium-sized tech firms' first-time loans and equipment upgrades in key areas with big efforts
- Will establish and improve financial infrastructure, improve service capacity of yuan cross-border interbank payment system
- Will strengthen the supervision of cross border yuan business
- Will make financial markets more transparent, rule-based and predictable, and increase the liquidity yuan financial assets
- Will support more foreign central banks, international development institutions and multinational enterprises in issuing panda bonds in China