A People's Bank of China deputy governor:

  • Bank will coordinate relationship between short-term tasks and long-term goals, stable growth and risk prevention, and internal and external balances
  • Will support development of offshore yuan market
  • Will prompt trade and investment facilitation
  • will accelerate implementation and effectiveness of reledning facility for scient and tech innovation

  • Will support small- and medium-sized tech firms' first-time loans and equipment upgrades in key areas with big efforts

  • Will establish and improve financial infrastructure, improve service capacity of yuan cross-border interbank payment system
  • Will strengthen the supervision of cross border yuan business
  • Will make financial markets more transparent, rule-based and predictable, and increase the liquidity yuan financial assets
  • Will support more foreign central banks, international development institutions and multinational enterprises in issuing panda bonds in China
People's Bank of China pboc 25 April 2024 2