The PBOC also says that the price target for 2022 can still be achived, though they are vigilant on structural inflation pressures. Adding that consumer inflation may pick up in some months during 2H 2022 and may exceed 3% in stages (h/t @ Sino_Market). The remarks from the central bank aren't anything new and just reaffirms that China is sticking with its existing policy settings in order to keep the economy supported.