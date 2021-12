To create a suitable monetary, financial environment to maintain economic operations in a reasonable range

Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, moderate

Liquidity should be reasonably abundant

The headline remark is perhaps a notable one after they stepped in to curb yuan appreciation last week here. It remains to be seen what sort of "flexibility" they will afford the currency. But for now at least, they are comfortable with USD/CNY in between 6.35 and 6.40.