People's Bank of China Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.

1-year set at 3.1%

expected 3.1% and prior 3.1%

5-year set at 3.6%

expected 3.6%, prior 3.6%

***

As I posted earlier:

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. The one-year LPR and the over-five-year LPR are currently at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively.

Recent moves: