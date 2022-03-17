  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
  • The previous close was 6.3518
  • The previous mid-rate (yesterday) was 6.3800 and the weakest reference rate for CNY since December 20 last year.

The PBOC inject 80 yuan via 7 day reverse repos

  • 10bn yuan mature today
  • thus a net 70bn yuan injection on the day