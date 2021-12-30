  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. Today's setting would seem to qualify as a signal then - the CNY reference rate is a good deal lower than expected.

PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 10bn yuan mature today

  • thus a net 90bn injection in open market operations (OMO)