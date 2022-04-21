USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous close was 6.4200

6.4098 is the weakest (for CNY) since November 11 last year

The PBOC inject 10bn yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

10bn yuan mature today

thus net neutral in OMO on the day

