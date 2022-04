USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

The previous close was 6.5615

Earlier on the CNY and PBOC:

TL;DR version is that the PBOC cut its FX reserve ratio (for banks’ foreign exchange deposits) to support the yuan after the currency hit the weakest level in 17 months