USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.7530

People's Bank of China still devaluing the yuan at the daily settings.

The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

10bn yuan mature today

thus a net neutral in OMOs today