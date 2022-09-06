I posted this earlier as some background to today's mid-rate setting:

  • The reference rate is a good way from that estimate, the PBOC trying to slow the devaluation of the yuan. This is ten consecutive days now the Bank has held the CNY stronger than the estimate.

6.9096 is the weakest for CNY (i.e. highest for USD/CNY) at the mid-rate setting since August 25 of 2020.

---

  • The PBOC injects 2 yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.0%)

    2bn yuan mature today
    thus a net neutral in OMOs today

---

eur