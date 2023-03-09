People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead. CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The previous close was 6.9565

PBoC injects 3bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

  • 73bn yuan of RRs mature today
  • thus a net drain of 70bn yuan on the day in open market operations

