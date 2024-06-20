The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.2572
***
7.1192 is the weakest (for the CNY) since November last year. The People's Bank of China is loosening its grip on the yuan:
***
PBOC injects 20bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%
- 2 bn yuan mature today
- a net 18 bn yuan injection Open Market Operations (OMOs)