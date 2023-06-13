People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.1479.

Today's 7.1498 setting, a big 286 point change from yesterday's mid-rate, is the weakest for CNY since November 30 last year.

PBOC injects 2bn yuan in open market operations (OMOs) via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) at 1.9%, from the previous rate of 2%

  • 2bn yuan of RRs mature today
  • thus a net neutral on the day in OMOs

