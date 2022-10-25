People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.2629

---

Weakest for the CNY setting since January 2008

--

PBoC injects 230bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

2bn yuan of RRs mature today
thus a net 228bn yuan injection today

---

The offshore yuan was dumped (higher USD/CNH) on the fixing. USD/CNH hit a record high circa 7.3650:

cnh 25 October 2022

AUD , NZD lower also