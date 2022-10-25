People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.



USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.



CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.



The previous close was 7.2629

---

Weakest for the CNY setting since January 2008

--

PBoC injects 230bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%



2bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 228bn yuan injection today

---

The offshore yuan was dumped (higher USD/CNH) on the fixing. USD/CNH hit a record high circa 7.3650:

AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term, NZD NZD The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Read this Term lower also