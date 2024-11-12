The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous close was 7.2150

The rate today at 7.1927 is weakest since September 12 of 2023.

PBOC injects 125bn yuan via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.5%

18bn yuan mature today

net injection is 107bn yuan

*-*-

/*/*