The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.3018.

The setting at 7.1969 is the weakest for the onshore yuan since August 22. Its also 1100+ points from the modelled estimate. The PBOC is still trying to hold the line on the weakening yuan.

PBOC injects 26bn yuan in open market operations (OMOs) via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) at an unchanged rate of 1.8%

382bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 356bn yuan drain on the day in OMOs

Offshore yuan weaker: