USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC

China returns from a 4 day weekend today

The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

  • 450bn yuan mature today

  • thus a net 440bn yuan drain today ... oh man, when the PBOC comes back holidays they really come back from holidays in a bad mood - huge drain today

