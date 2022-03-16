USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.3697
- The previous mid-rate (yesterday) was 6.3760 and the weakest reference rate for CNY since January 5 this year. Today's mid-rate is the weakest for the CNY since December 20 last year.
The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos(rate remains at 2.1%)
- 10bn yuan mature today
- thus a net neutral on the day
