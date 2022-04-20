USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
  • Previous close was 6.3940

The mid-rate today at 6.3996 is the weakest for the CNY since November 12 of 2021. The mid-rate setting topday is much weaker for the CNY than expected. Meanwhile, moments ago the PBOC left the one- and five-year LPRs unchanged:

The PBOC inject 10bn yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

  • 10bn yuan mature today
  • thus net neutral in OMO on the day

 eur 