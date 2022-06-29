- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.7080
The PBOC injects 100 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
- 10bn yuan mature today
- thus a net 90bn injection in OMOs today ... another big injection, yesterday was net +100bn yuan