USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.7015

The PBOC injects 3 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

10bn yuan mature today

thus a net 7bn drain in OMOs today

For the week it's a net 385bn yuan drain via open market operations