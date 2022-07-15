USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.7581

Today's rate set is the weakest for the CNY since June 15th.

.

The PBOC injects 3 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

3bn yuan mature today

thus a net neutral in OMOs today