People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.7850

PBoC injects 203bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

  • 23bn yuan of RRs mature today
  • thus a net injection of 180bn yuan on the day in open market operations

For the week the net injection is 602bn yuan

Over the last 3 days more than 1tln yuan has been net injected into domestic markets to ease the cash scramble.

