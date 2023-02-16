People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.8515

6.8519 is the weakest for the CNY (highest for USD/CNY) sin January 6 this year.

PBoC injects 487bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

453bn yuan of RRs mature today
thus a net injection of 34bn yuan on the day in open market operations

